Northampton A45 slip road crash leaves driver seriously injured
Police were called to the scene
By Sam Wildman
Sunday, 9th October 2022, 9:56 am
Updated
Sunday, 9th October 2022, 9:56 am
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an A45 slip road crash near Northampton’s Riverside retail park.
The 30-year-old, from Oxfordshire, is being treated at University Hospital Coventry after the incident at 2.45am this morning (Sunday).
He was driving a BMW which was involved in a single-vehicle crash on the eastbound slip road to the A43 Lumbertubs Way.
The slip road was closed for several hours while emergency services were at the scene.
At 9.40am Northamptonshire Police confirmed part of the road had just re-opened.