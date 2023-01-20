Nominations open for the annual Changemaker Awards at University of Northampton

The University of Northampton (UON) is preparing once more to shine a light on community champions with the opening of nominations for our annual awards.

The seventh Changemaker Awards will recognise the most innovative and socially impactful projects and organisations while showcasing the achievements of University staff, students, and community members, locally, nationally and globally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Changemaker is a UON-wide initiative which focuses on staff and students finding solutions to environmental or social problems to improve people’s lives, either at home or abroad.

Changemaker Awards 2022 - some of the winners.

Each year the Awards – the nominations for which are open to all until Monday 20 March – reflect and celebrate the diversity of the community that UON is part of. To date, 64 awards have been presented to 68 changemaking people or projects (some of the 2022 winners are pictured).

Nominations from members of the community are especially welcome and one of the eight Award categories is Community Changemaker of the Year. This recognises the individual, community organisation or initiative from outside of the University who has demonstrated a significant commitment to Changemaking in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Self-nominations are also welcome and the full list of categories is:

Community Changemaker of the YearCulture and Heritage Changemaker of the YearEducation Changemaker of the YearEnterprise Changemaker of the YearHealth and Wellbeing Changemaker of the YearInternational Changemaker of the YearStaff Changemaker of the YearStudent Changemaker of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jay Baughan, Social Entrepreneur in Residence, says: “Over the past six years the Changemaker Awards have recognised so many truly inspiring Changemakers. This is the second Changemaker Awards I have been part of since joining UON and I would encourage anyone to make a nomination for those they feel are contributing to the world by addressing pressing social and environmental issues. It’s an honour to be part of the Awards’ process and I’m looking forward to celebrating the success of this year’s nominees and winners.”