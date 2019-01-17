Nominate your Northampton neighbour for a Community Hero Award here

Do you know a council tenant and neighbour who is always there to help, or puts time into looking after their community?

Northampton council housing organisation Northampton Partnership Homes (NPH) is calling on neighbours and members of the community to nominate inspirational neighbours for an annual community awards event.

NPH’s Community Hero Awards brings together council tenants from across Northampton who make a difference in their community.

Last year’s awards, the first of its kind, recognised 12 people.

This included ‘Great Neighbour’ Maggie Kirton, a former care worker now retired, who puts on games afternoons and coffee mornings for new residents at Eleonore House in Eastfield, and Rose Agar who runs two social groups for older people, the Dallington Diamonds and King Heath over 50s.

You can nominate your 'Community Hero' up until February 28.

· Click here to nominate your neighbour online or phone NPH on 01604 837836 to share your nomination.

· Choose a category: Great Neighbour or Community Champion

· Tell NPH who your nomination is for and why.

All nominations received will be reviewed by an independent judge and recognised at an awards event on Thursday, April 11.

Nominations can only be accepted for Northampton Borough Council tenants, leaseholders and members of their household.