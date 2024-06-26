Nominate someone who supported you at hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The University Hospitals of Northamptonshire – made up of Kettering and Northampton general hospitals - are holding our annual Excellence Awards on Thursday, September 26, to honour the achievements of our amazing colleagues, volunteers and fundraisers.

Nominations are coming in fast for the 12 award categories but nominations will close at midnight on Sunday 14 July 2024 so get yours in here: Excellence Awards 2024 | Kettering General Hospital NHS (kgh.nhs.uk)

Two of last year’s winners have said what it means to them to be recognised for their outstanding work.

