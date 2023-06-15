'Nobody or any gin or beer was harmed' after firefighters called to small blaze at Northampton brewery

Firefighters were called to a blaze at a Northampton brewery, but thankfully nobody or any alcohol was harmed.

The incident happened at Albion Brewery in Kingswell Street just after 7pm on Thursday (June 15).

Aleric Neville managing director of Phipps NBC brewery said the fire was spotted quickly by a King Billy customer who alerted the pub’s manager. Firefighters were called immediately and thankfully the fire in the store room in the cellar, believed to have been started by a discarded cigarette, was put out before any serious damage was caused.

Aleric said: “There was litter and leaves in the room that were very dry and there are grated along that bit of the pavement. The cigarette dropped caused the perspex window to melt, which dropped into the store room. Behind the store room is the gin distillery, if it would have spread to that it would have gone up.

"Luckily nobody was in the building so nobody was hurt and no beer or gin was destroyed or equipment. There was just some second hand parts in the store room that we will need to sort through.

"It a cautionary tale that everything is dry at the moment.”

A spokeswoman for the fire service added: “A call came in to Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service at just after 7pm yesterday reporting a fire on Kingswell Street, Northampton.

"Crews from two stations attended the incident and on arrival found a small amount of smoke coming from the basement lit well. Crews accessed the basement to extinguish the fire and check for fire spread. They used a thermal imaging camera to ensure no hot spots.

"The fire was out before any serious damage was caused and the basement was ventilated to get rid of the smoke. Crews left the scene at just after 8pm once they had ensured the property was safe.

“The cause is believed to have discarded cigarette. Firefighters are asking people to take extra care when disposing of smoking materials, ensuring they are completely out before throwing them away, especially in the current hot, dry weather.”

