No cash? No worries as Uno Buses launch new contactless service

Uno Buses, along with the University of Northampton, officially launched contactless payments across all their bus services.

Customers no longer need to give ‘carrying the right cash’ a second thought, they can simply tap their bank card and off they go. Contactless will be live on both the Violet 19 service and route 21 from Tuesday, February 20.

It also means students and residents can use apple and android pay to buy their tickets.

Last October £1.5m was invested in the new Violet buses, eight state-of-the-art environmentally friendly vehicles with free super-fast Wi-Fi and USB charging points. The new contactless payments have been described as ‘the icing on the cake’.

Jim Thorpe, Managing Director for Uno Buses, said: “This is a great development for us here at Uno, we know our customers want convenience and contactless makes bus travel that little bit easier. It’s also a great way to encourage more and more people to join us onboard, especially for those who don’t travel with us regularly. Not to mention making boarding times faster particularly at those busy times.”

“We’re really looking forward to seeing the results of our time trial too!”

David Lewis, vice president: Union Development for the Students’ Union, said: “The introduction of contactless payment is a fantastic addition to the Uno buses fleet that will make boarding an even faster process for everyone! Alongside the implementation of free WIFI and USB charging points earlier this academic year our students and customers benefit from a truly modern travel experience.’

Uno Buses still accept cash on all their buses.