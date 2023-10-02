NLive Radio shortlisted in 2023 National Radio Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The station has made the shortlist, which was whittled down from entries from stations from every corner of the UK.

The station has picked up nominations in the Best Female, Sage Person, Specialist Content Show, and the HM Queen Elizabeth II – Her life, Her Reign, and her passing categories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winners will be revealed in a ceremony in Newcastle-upon-Tyne on November 4.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John and Paul in NLive Radio Studio

Martin Steers, Station Manager, said: “We are delighted our presenters and shows have been recognised among a large number of other stations doing great work across the UK.”

NLive Radio is the local radio station that serves all of Northampton from their studios in creative quarter of the town centre, they’ve been broadcasting as NLive Radio for 6 years and are passionate ‘the station that loves Northampton’

Dr Audrey Tang shortlisted for Best Female host of the Wellbeing Lounge Tuesdays 9pm said; "NLive Radio gives me such an opportunity to connect with the wonderful work going on within our local community especially when it comes to wellbeing support and interventions, and I'm absolutely thrilled to be shortlisted again for Female Presenter of the Year. Plus to have The Wellbeing Lounge shortlisted as ‘Specialist Show of the Year’ is a recognition of the importance of keeping the Mental Health conversation going in a positive and motivational way."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Brennecke shortlisted for Sage Person of the Year and host of Undiscovered Northampton (10am – 1pm Monday to Fridays) said; “I have been presenting shows on various radio stations for some 50+ years. This nomination is a crowning moment of my radio career.”

Audrey and Paul in the NLive Radio Studio

John Levers who hosted a special show on the day of the funeral of The Queen said; “The passing of QEII was a monumental event in all of our lives. To mark this occasion on by anchoring a special three hour show to share the thoughts of the community and leaders was a true privilege.

Talking to the many people in Northampton about their memories of the Queen and her passing gave me a real sense of how important she was to people of Northampton. Being shortlisted for this award is a recognition of the work that NLive Radio do to serve our community and connect with University of Northampton’s Journalism students who also contributed to this show.”

You can listen to NLive Radio on 106.9FM across Northampton, online at www.nliveradio.com, via their own smart phone app, or by asking your smart speaker to “Launch N Live Radio”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maxine Jones, awards director, said: “Every year we are constantly surprised and delighted by the breadth and depth of the output of community radio, both on air and in their local communities.