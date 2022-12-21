NLive Radio helps deliver around 600 presents to families and those in need across Northampton

Nearly 600 presents are on their way to families and individuals in need this Christmas thanks to the generosity and support of the Northampton public, and listeners of NLive Radio.

The local radio station has been running it’s Christmas present appeal to make sure that those in need to do not go without on Christmas day, working in partnership with local community groups, and in association with Archways Real Estate.

Martin Steers, NLive Radio Station Manager Said; “It’s been a dream of mine to run a Christmas Present appeal for a few years and this year seemed right as there are so many in need this year.

Christmas presents around the NLive Radio Christmas Tree

"We’ve been blown away by the level of donations and have far exceeded our expectations as to how many people we would be able to support with out community partners, who are also so thankful to see the levels of support from the people of Northampton

“I really do thank everyone who has given to our appeal, our location drop off points, and the team at Archways Real Estate for their support”

Around 20 locations across the town served as drop off locations, including Sainsburys at Sixfields, Northampton Museum and Art Gallery, Archways Real Estate, Starbucks at Kingsthorpe, Kettering Road and Towcester Road, Changemaker Hub & Development Hub at the University of Northampton, as well as community spaces such as The Doddridge Centre.