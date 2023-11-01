NLive Radio has launched this year's Christmas present appeal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drop off boxes are located at various businesses across the town, with full details at nliveradio.com/presentappeal. Locations include Sainsbury’s at Sixfields, Northampton Museum and Art Gallery, University of Northampton and as well as community spaces such as the Doddridge Centre.

The station are looking to continue to grow the number of places to drop off around Northamptonshire so if you own a business or a suitable place then please get in touch.

Martin Steers, NLive Radio Station Manager said “It’s fantastic to be doing our present appeal again this year. It’s needed more than ever to support the people across Northampton. This wouldn't be possible without commsave’s support and also all the locations that are hosting our donation boxes and a big thank you in advance for the people of Northampton for giving generously.”

Manager and Station Assistant of NLive Radio with two members of the Community Fund panel - Commsave

James Richards, Business Development Manager said “We’re delighted to be supporting NLive Radio’s Christmas campaign. It’s a great way to make a difference to so many people during the festive season. We’re sure the campaign will be a huge success and it’s great to be able to contribute to something that will have a real benefit right across our local community.”

The community partners include Northamptonshire Health Charity, Family Support Link, The Spring Charity, Baby Basics Northampton and the Doddridge Centre.

A variety of gifts are being requested from new babies toys to the elderly items, no food, or used toys should be donated, and the station is asking for items to be unwrapped.

