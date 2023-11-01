News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans

NLive Radio has launched this year's Christmas present appeal

NLive Radio the local radio station for Northampton has re-launched it’s Christmas present appeal for the second year and is calling on the public of Northampton to donate gifts suitable for all ages to ensure that everyone receives a present this Christmas.
By Martin SteersContributor
Published 1st Nov 2023, 09:00 GMT- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Drop off boxes are located at various businesses across the town, with full details at nliveradio.com/presentappeal. Locations include Sainsbury’s at Sixfields, Northampton Museum and Art Gallery, University of Northampton and as well as community spaces such as the Doddridge Centre.

The station are looking to continue to grow the number of places to drop off around Northamptonshire so if you own a business or a suitable place then please get in touch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Martin Steers, NLive Radio Station Manager said “It’s fantastic to be doing our present appeal again this year. It’s needed more than ever to support the people across Northampton. This wouldn't be possible without commsave’s support and also all the locations that are hosting our donation boxes and a big thank you in advance for the people of Northampton for giving generously.”

Manager and Station Assistant of NLive Radio with two members of the Community Fund panel - CommsaveManager and Station Assistant of NLive Radio with two members of the Community Fund panel - Commsave
Manager and Station Assistant of NLive Radio with two members of the Community Fund panel - Commsave
Most Popular

James Richards, Business Development Manager said “We’re delighted to be supporting NLive Radio’s Christmas campaign. It’s a great way to make a difference to so many people during the festive season. We’re sure the campaign will be a huge success and it’s great to be able to contribute to something that will have a real benefit right across our local community.”

The community partners include Northamptonshire Health Charity, Family Support Link, The Spring Charity, Baby Basics Northampton and the Doddridge Centre.

A variety of gifts are being requested from new babies toys to the elderly items, no food, or used toys should be donated, and the station is asking for items to be unwrapped.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The collection is running from now until early December so that the presents can be distributed to the community partners. The station would love to see hundreds of presents donated by members of the Northampton public.

Related topics:NorthamptonNorthamptonshireUniversity Of NorthamptonSixfields