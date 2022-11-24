NLive Radio the local radio station for Northampton has launched it’s Christmas present appeal and is calling on the public of Northampton to donate gifts suitable for all ages to ensure that everyone receives a present this Christmas.

Drop off boxes are located at various business across the town, with full details at nliveradio.com/presentappeal locations include Sainsbury’s at Sixfields, Northampton Museum and Art Gallery, and Kingsthorpe and Kettering Road Starbucks, as well as community spaces such as the Doddridge Centre.

Martin Steers, NLive Radio Station Manager said “This year more than ever we have members of our community in need this Christmas, by working with community partners we want to make sure everyone has something to open on Christmas Day”

Team at Archways Real Estate who are supporting the NLive Radio Christmas Present Appeal

“This campaign would not be possible without the support from Archways Real Estate, as well as all those businesses who are accepting presents for us, we really are appealing to the public to give what they can this Christmas time.”

The community partners include Northamptonshire Health Charity, Re:Store, Family Support Link, The Spring Charity, and Baby Basics Northampton.

A variety of gifts are being requested from new babies to the elderly, no food, or used toys should be donated, and the station is asking for items to be unwrapped.