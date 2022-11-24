News you can trust since 1931
NLive Radio has launched its Christmas present appeal

‘This year more than ever we have members of our community in need this Christmas’

By Martin SteersContributor
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Nov 2022, 1:13pm

NLive Radio the local radio station for Northampton has launched it’s Christmas present appeal and is calling on the public of Northampton to donate gifts suitable for all ages to ensure that everyone receives a present this Christmas.

Drop off boxes are located at various business across the town, with full details at nliveradio.com/presentappeal locations include Sainsbury’s at Sixfields, Northampton Museum and Art Gallery, and Kingsthorpe and Kettering Road Starbucks, as well as community spaces such as the Doddridge Centre.

Martin Steers, NLive Radio Station Manager said “This year more than ever we have members of our community in need this Christmas, by working with community partners we want to make sure everyone has something to open on Christmas Day”

Team at Archways Real Estate who are supporting the NLive Radio Christmas Present Appeal

“This campaign would not be possible without the support from Archways Real Estate, as well as all those businesses who are accepting presents for us, we really are appealing to the public to give what they can this Christmas time.”

The community partners include Northamptonshire Health Charity, Re:Store, Family Support Link, The Spring Charity, and Baby Basics Northampton.

A variety of gifts are being requested from new babies to the elderly, no food, or used toys should be donated, and the station is asking for items to be unwrapped.

The collection is running from now until the week before Christmas so that the presents can be distributed to the community partners, the station would love to see hundreds of presents donated by members of the Northampton public.

