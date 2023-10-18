NHSPS extreme abseil raises thousands for cancer charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The National Lift Tower, based in Northampton, is an iconic feat of architecture. At a staggering 418 feet, it is higher than a football pitch is long and taller than St Paul's Cathedral.

The NHSPS extreme abseilers, Jamie Nolan, Kevin Showler, Mark Owens, Kelly Owbridge-Tasker, Charlotte Hughes (plus daughter, Zoe), Millie Mason-Scothern, Jack Moreline, Shannen Sparks and Kenny Holmes took on the challenge at the weekend.

Jamie Nolan, NHSPS Senior Business Improvement Specialist, said: "It was an exhilarating, not too soon to be repeated, challenge to participate in. As a team, we aimed for £2,500, which is £250 per colleague, which we quickly upped to £4000. With donations still coming in, a final figure has yet to be confirmed, but we expect the event to have raised at least £6,000, which will benefit Young Lives vs Cancer."

NHS Property Services decided to partner with Young Lives vs Cancer in 2021 and pledged to raise £150,000 for its Homes from Home service over three years. Thanks to the dedication and hard work of NHSPS' colleagues, £120,000 has already been raised through other fundraising events.

Young Lives vs Cancer has ten Homes from Home close to specialist treatment centres in eight cities nationwide. These help families avoid the additional financial burdens of travel, food, and accommodation. They also enable young cancer patients to be close to their loved ones at an incredibly challenging time.

Jamie added: "We'd like to thank everyone who took part in this challenge and those who came along to support their colleagues and friends and donated to NHSPS' chosen charity."