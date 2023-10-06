NHS Trust recognises quality and success at awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Inspiring NHS professionals, who have gone “above and beyond”, had their achievements celebrated at this year’s NHFT Quality Awards.

Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT) held its annual staff awards ceremony on Friday 29 September 2023 to recognise and honour its ‘shining stars’ – the doctors, nurses, allied health professionals and other NHS colleagues working to provide outstanding care to our patients, service users and carers across the county.

The NHFT Quality Awards ceremony took place at the Northampton Town Centre Hotel (formally known as the Park Inn), with awards in 15 categories up for grabs.

All the winners of NHFT Quality Awards 2023

The annual event, which is celebrating its ninth year, recognises the NHS heroes who excel at what they do, on a daily basis, and make a positive difference for patients.

NHFT’s Chief Executive, Angela Hillery, and Chair, Crishni Waring, opened and closed the evening.

Chief Executive, Angela Hillery, said: “It was fantastic to have the awards ceremony in person again after three years as a virtual event. I am incredibly proud that we’re able to honour the dedication of our Trust colleagues who make a huge difference to the lives of patients, as well as supporting colleagues. They are all heroes in my eyes, and I would like to congratulate all those who were nominated, shortlisted, or won an award. We heard some amazing stories on the night about how teams and individuals have gone above and beyond to provide outstanding care.”

Big awards on the night included the Patients’ Choice Award nominated by patients, service users, carers and their families, as well as the Engagement and Involvement Award which is open to carers, governors, volunteers, non-clinical staff and others.

NHFT Quality Awards 2023 celebrates its healthcare professionals

The Trust thanked Northamptonshire Health Charity for their support as main sponsor of the evening and to Hempsons, Pertemps Medical, AA Global Language Services Ltd and Northmores, Verse One, who sponsored the awards.

The full list of 2023 Quality Awards nominees, winners and highly commended can be viewed below:

NHFT Wellbeing Ambassador Award

· Cat Marriott, Digital Clinical System Transformation Specialist

NHFT's Intermediate Care Team were named Clinical Team of the Year

· David Harrison, Senior Organisational Development Facilitator [WINNER]

· Emily Dabrowski, Apprentice Occupational Therapist – Berrywood

· Sue Jugon, Operational Manager – NSTEP [HIGHLY COMMENDED]

Change Maker Award

· Bronwyne Stott, Advanced Nurse Practitioner, The Brambles [HIGHLY COMMENDED]

· Lisa Pearson, Suicide Prevention Lead

· Memory Assessment Service [WINNER]

· Recovering Independence Bed Unit

Group Excellence Award

· CYP Community Eating Disorders Service [WINNER]

· Lyn Quinnell and Lindsey Franks from Leicestershire Partnership Trust [WINNER]

Quality Care Award

· Karen Barron, Matrons Assistant – Cransley Hospice [HIGHLY COMMENDED]

· Kristina Childs, Nursery Nurse – Campbell House

· Nicolle Chamberlain, Community Mental Health Nurse

· Northampton 0-19 Team [WINNER]

Patient Choice Award

· Antonia Parker, Specialist Paediatric Nurse – Danetre

· Claire Barron, Operational Manager – Community Mental Health Team

· Special Care Dentistry, St James’ Clinic

· Farida Jan, Consultant Psychologist – Older Adults Mental Health [WINNER]

· Sheena McBride, Health Visitor – Willowbrook Health Centre

Leadership Award

· Kobus Van Rensburg, Consultant Psychologist – ADHD, Autism and Tourette’s Team [WINNER]

· Rachel Hickling, Service Manager – Children and Young People [HIGHLY COMMENDED]

· Infection Prevention and Control Team

Unsung Hero Award

· Anthony Dumi, Project Manager – Perinatal Mental Health Services

· Jamie Slade, Health and Safety Advisor

· Jasmine Hurst, Team Secretary – Community Team for People with Learning Difficulties [WINNER]

· Tracey Dempster, Assistant Director Adult Community Services – North [WINNER]

Inclusivity Ambassador Award

· Amy Culshaw, Physical Wellbeing Coordinator [WINNER]

· Lee Johnson, Clinical Supervisor, Talking Therapies [HIGHLY COMMENDED]

Engagement and Involvement Award

· Recovering Independence Bed Unit

· Beth Johnson, Peer Support Worker, Talking Therapies

· CYP Participation and Involvement Team [HIGHLY COMMENDED]

· Kirstie Mycroft, Peer Support Coordinator [WINNER]

Rising Star Award

· George Flanagan, Consultant Podiatric Surgeon and Clinical Director (Ambulatory Services)

· Rebecca Willis, Prescribing Continence Nurse [WINNER]

· Samantha Dennis, Specialist Physiotherapist – Highfield

· Shyji Sasilatha, Staff Nurse – Dantre Hospital [HIGHLY COMMENDED]

· Trisha Brigden, Healthcare Assistant Support Worker – St Mary’s

Special Recognition Award

· Claire Evans, Matron – Spinney Ward [WINNER]

· Hollie Smith, Head Chef – Berrywood Hospital

· Tracey Dempster, Assistant Director Adult Community Services – North

· Thrapston and Wellingborough District Nursing [HIGHLY COMMENDED]

Clinical Team of the Year

· Adult Inpatients – Bay Ward, Berrywood

· Custody Healthcare

· Memory Assessment Service

· MSK Physio and App Service

· Red Kite and Kettering CMHT [HIGHLY COMMENDED]

· Intermediate Care Team [WINNER]

Non-Clinical Team of the Year

· Safety and Emergency Planning Team [HIGHLY COMMENDED]

· Clinical Systems Team – Digital Learning Academy

· Project Management Office (PMO)

· Communications Team [WINNER]

Lifetime Achievement Award

· Ann Rigby, Registered Mental Health Nurse – NSTEP

· Giles West, Deputy Director Operational Transformation

· Margaret King, CMHT Practitioner – AT Risk Mental State Service [HIGHLY COMMENDED]

· Sarah Wilson, Service Manager – Inpatient Mental Health, Occupational Therapy and Physiotherapy [WINNER]

Best use of Charity Funds 2023 Award (voted for by NHFT colleagues)

· Community Team for People with a Learning Disability [CTPLD] Activity Packs – [WINNER]

· Wheatfield Wall Display

· Serenity Day Room – [HIGHLY COMMENDED]

· Therabike at Hazelwood Ward