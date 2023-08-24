NGH’s Maria could become national Overseas Nurse of the Year

A nurse from Northampton General Hospital has been shortlisted for a prestigious national nursing award.

Maria Sagucio is the hospital’s International Nurse Pastoral Support Facilitator and has looked after about 90 overseas nurses since she started in her post in March 2022.

She has been shortlisted for the Nursing Times’ Overseas Nurse of the Year Award. and will compete against ten other finalists in November.

NGH nurse Maria Sagucio could win a national award for her work supporting overseas nurses.

She said: “It came as shock and I felt quite emotional when I found out that I had been shortlisted for the award.

“I feel very honoured, humbled and privileged - especially because when I saw the national shortlist because I know many of those individuals and the amazing work they do.”

Maria joined NGH three years ago and worked on three different hospital wards as a staff nurse before being offered the new post.

She said: “My experiences as an international nurse have been my driving force in supporting my overseas colleagues, so when this post came along, I was very keen to do it.

“I support new overseas colleagues as soon as they get an offer letter and before they even arrive here.

“I have a virtual meeting with them, support them with their accommodation needs, and I go on to have conversations with them about their career ambitions.

“I also make sure they have access to external support such as putting them in touch with groups and associations from their own nationality which support people from overseas moving to the UK.

“Every three months I touch base with them again to see if any issues have arisen which we can help with and learn from for the future.”

The Overseas Nurse of the Year Award recognises an individual that has made a significant contribution to their employer since moving to work in the UK.

It celebrates individuals who have supported the integration of fellow overseas staff or contributed in other ways to support their employer.

Northampton General Hospital’s Director of Nursing, Midwifery, and Allied Health Professionals, Nerea Odongo, said: “We are absolutely delighted that the incredible work which Maria has been undertaking to support her overseas colleagues has been recognised by her being shortlisted for a national award.

“Maria has gone above and beyond what we would have expected to welcome overseas nurses to NGH and to support them in what can be the difficult early months of integration into the NHS.”

Hospital Chief Executive Heidi Smoult said: “We are so proud of Maria for all of her achievements. She has gone the extra mile in so many ways working with a wider team to support her overseas colleagues.

“We all wish her the very best in the next stage of the awards in November and hope she goes on to become Overseas Nurse of the Year.”

The semi-finals of the event are due to be held online on November 15 with the main awards on Tuesday, November 21, at the Hilton London Metropole hotel.

Earlier this year Maria won a Chief Nursing Officer for England Silver Award for the exceptional way she has supported nurses from overseas to join the NGH team.

She was presented with the Silver Award on July 20 by the Chief Nursing Officer for England Dame Ruth May at an event at NGH.