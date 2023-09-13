NGH staff member nominated for Pride of Britain Award

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A member of staff at Northampton General Hospital who supports cancer patients at work – and has done huge amounts of cancer fundraising in her spare time – has been nominated for a top TV award.

Senior Therapeutic Radiographer Victoria Summers has been shortlisted for Anglia News’ Regional Fundraiser of the Year in ITV’s Pride of Britain Awards. and her nomination is due to air on Thursday, September 14, 2023, on Anglia News at 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winner from each ITV Region will represent the region at the Pride of Britain Awards, where one will be named the ITV Fundraiser of the Year Award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Senior Therapeutic Radiographer Victoria Summers at work

At NGH Victoria works in the radiotherapy department using high energy x-rays to treat cancer patients and support them during their treatment.

In her spare time - since she was 10 years-old - Victoria has supported a series of fundraising initiatives with cancer patients in mind including writing, directing and acting in numerous pantomimes to raise money for varies charities.

Most recently this has involved raising thousands of pounds towards the proposed Maggie’s Centre for cancer patients due to be built at the hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victoria was nominated for her contribution to cancer fundraising by her mother, Liz Summers, who is Macmillan Lead Cancer Nurse at NGH and also involved in community fundraising.

Senior Therapeutic Radiographer Victoria Summers has been shortlisted for a top TV award.

Liz said: “Victoria is a very humble girl who would not think herself worthy of a nomination let alone to reach the regional finals for an award like this.

“She always strives to provide the best care possible for cancer patients and is passionate about the development of our Maggie Centre to help all those affected by cancer. I love her dearly and so proud to call her my daughter.”

Victoria said: “I am deeply honoured to be nominated and to have reached the regional finals for the Pride of Britain Awards - it means the world to me, and the cast of our pantomime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“During my time working as a therapeutic radiographer I have come to realise how beneficial a Maggie’s Cancer Centre would be for patients and their families away from the business of the treatment machines.

“Through personal experience I know how difficult it can be to support a loved one diagnosed with cancer and this has inspired me to do all that I can to support patients and their families going through treatment. “

Victoria had a small part in a local panto as a child and supported the director who was ill with cancer. Since then she has written, directed, and acted in, 14 pantomimes raising money for a number of charities including Action for Children, Macmillan Cancer Support and most recently for the proposed Maggie’s Centre for NGH.

NGH’s Medical Director, Hemant Nemade, said: “We are tremendously proud of Victoria for the way in which she supports cancer patients both at work and in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She is a very kind and caring individual who is always looking for ways to help others.

“She has recently focussed on fundraising for the Maggie’s Centre for NGH which will be an amazing contribution to the cancer care experience of our patients when it is built.”

Maggie’s Centres provide a whole host of support for cancer patients ranging from help with money worries, stress, depression, managing side-effects, relationship and family support, and how to improve physical and emotional wellbeing. They also advise on exercise, nutrition, and hold courses, seminars and support groups for cancer patients.

The Anglia TV team visited Victoria at work on August 17 to film a clip of her working in the radiotherapy department. On the same day they went on to film her rehearsing for the next pantomime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad