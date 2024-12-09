Next stage of University of Northampton’s Sports Seminar Series prepares to kick-off with Paralympian and Olympian roundtable chat

The University of Northampton’s Waterside campus is set to be a buzz of activity next month, as it gets set to hold a roundtable discussion with four local – but globally renowned – female athletes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On January 29 2025, one Olympian and three Paralympians will be sitting down to spill the beans on their sporting journey, securing gold medals under pressure on a global stage, and what’s next for their careers as the latest instalment in the University’s Sports Seminar Series.

To shine a light on the importance of accelerating the growth of women’s sports in Northamptonshire, England and across the globe, the University’s Sports Seminar Series is taking place every month until next August to spark important discussions around raising the profile of women’s sports, and inspiring the next generation of young women to turn to sports as a profession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northampton’s legendary Franklins Gardens stadium – home of the internationally renowned Northampton Saints – will be hosting several matches as part of the biggest-ever celebration of women’s international rugby for the Rugby World Cup (RWC) 2025, taking place from August 22 – 27 September.

Four athletes coming to the UON's Waterside Campus in January.

The UON Sports Seminar Series is one part of the University’s festival of action taking place in the lead-up to kick-off on August 22, inviting members of the public onto its Waterside Campus to hear valuable insights and messages of inspiration from community sports organisations and international sportswomen.

Every two months, the University is hosting a seminar, taking place on a weekday, from 6-8pm, which are free to attend for staff, students and members of the community.

This second session in the series, titled ‘The Female Athlete Experience: 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics’, will be a roundtable discussion between the following four global athletes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Georgina Brayshaw: Georgie became World Champion in 2023 in the Women’s quad – the first time GB has won gold in that boat class since 2010. At Paris Olympics 2024, Georgie won GB’s first ever Olympic gold medal in the Women’s quadruple sculls passing the Netherlands in the very last stroke of the race. Georgie studied Environmental Science at the University of Northampton, during which she kickstarted her love of rowing with the UON Rowing Society.

Maisie Summers-Newton: Maisie marked her World Para Swimming Championships debut in 2019 by winning a medal of each colour, after securing a trio of European golds the previous year. She has achieved a total of 19 Gold, 8 Silver and 8 Bronze medals in both national and international world stages. Maisie graduated from the University of Northampton with a degree in Primary Education earlier this month (November 2024), and was supported with her training through the University’s Energy Elite Athlete Scholarship Programme.

Scarlett Humphrey: World bronze medallist, securing her maiden international medal as part of the Mixed 49pts 4x100m Freestyle Relay at the 2022 championships in Madeira. Scarlett, and her twin sister Eliza, have been supported by the University of Northampton’s Applied Sports Scientist, Luke Callis throughout their training for the past two years.

Eliza Humphrey: Double European bronze medallist, securing both medals at the 2024 championships in Madeira ahead of her debut Paralympic Games appearance in Paris. Eliza, and her twin sister Scarlett, have been supported by the University of Northampton’s Applied Sports Scientist, Luke Callis throughout their training for the past two years.

Each of these athletes has overcome mental and physical challenges to smash through the glass ceiling, pushing through and beyond mental blocks to forge their sporting passions into Olympic and Paralympic Gold.

Members of the public are warmly invited to join the University’s staff and students – as well as representatives from leading sporting institutions and local community organisations – for free to listen, learn and chat with the four female athletes to understand what drives them to achieve success.

RWC 2025 aims to continue to raise the bar for women in rugby, inspiring the next generation of young players and supercharging the growth of women’s sport in England and across the globe. The Rugby World Cup Impact Programme, delivered by the RFU in partnership with the UK Government and Sport England, will also create more opportunities for females than ever before across all levels of the game through its volunteer, coaching and internship programmes.

A limited number of free tickets can be booked for the roundtable discussion – The Female Athlete Experience: 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics – via Eventbrite. The session will be taking place on Wednesday 29 January 2025 from 6-8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More details about upcoming talks in UON’s Sports Seminar Series will be announced in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for more information.