Next generation of talented athletes to be supported by Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme

Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme, now heading into its seventh year, has helped thousands of athletes to achieve their sporting potential by providing free access to Everyone Active’s 200+ leisure facilities, including Daventry Leisure Centre and Moulton Leisure Centre.

Among the athletes accepted on the scheme in West Northamptonshire this year are:

• Molly Gill, deaf rugby (trains at Daventry Leisure Centre) – selected for England for 2023 Deaf 7s World Cup • Hannah Wayman, gymnastics (trains at Moulton Leisure Centre) – Scottish champion on uneven bars and beam

Sporting Champions scheme Ambassador Colin Jackson, centre, with Sporting Champions

Alongside free access to Everyone Active centres, Sporting Champions will also have the chance to receive valuable mentoring and guidance from an impressive panel of Elite athletes.

The scheme’s all-star line-up of decorated Olympians and Paralympians includes para swimmer Maisie Summers-Newton – who trains at Moulton Leisure Centre – Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova, Lutalo Muhammad, Richard Kilty, Lauren Steadman and Kadeena Cox.*

Throughout the year, these Elite athletes will share their experience and expertise through group mentoring sessions, covering topics including mental wellbeing, nutrition, managing finances, social media and media training.

Olympic silver medallist Colin Jackson will also continue to support the scheme through his role as an Ambassador, working alongside the Elite athletes to make sport more accessible within local communities.

Tokyo 2020 paratriathlon champion and cross-country skier Lauren Steadman said: “I’m super proud to be an Elite athlete for this year’s Sporting Champions scheme, helping to mentor, guide and inspire up-and-coming athletes in their sporting careers.

“The fact there is now a brand creating opportunities and supporting younger athletes to achieve their full potential is amazing. I hope I can share my knowledge and experience with the Sporting Champions through our mentoring days and that together we can create an incredible future generation of athletes.”

Jamie Brightwell, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme has been very successful in providing exceptional support to emerging talent and we are delighted to be once again supporting athletes from West Northamptonshire on their journey to success.

“It’s fantastic to see how the scheme has expanded over the years, now providing more than 1,000 athletes nationwide with access to top-quality training facilities and support.

“As a leisure provider working in partnership with West Northamptonshire Council, we feel it is important to cater for all sections of the community. We hope to continue making a real difference to our athletes’ success and are excited to see what the relaunch of the scheme will bring this year.”