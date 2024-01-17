New year new lights for Northampton based charity

Staff at a Northampton based charity will experience a brighter future thanks to an energy efficient office lighting upgrade supported by a grant from Northampton Town Council.

The offices are now fitted with new, high output LED halo panel lights, which are expected to save the organisation almost £1,600 a year in running costs and use 72% less energy than the original light fittings – equivalent to an annual CO² saving of 2.18 tonnes.

The lighting upgrade also includes motion sensors in lesser used areas of the building, to switch on lights on only when they are needed.

Councillor Andrew Stevens, Chair of Northampton Town Council’s Environmental Services Committee and Climate Change Forum, said: “We are delighted to support Voluntary Impact Northamptonshire through our Climate Change Grant Scheme, as this new lighting will reduce their carbon emissions and operating costs, helping them to continue their support of voluntary organisations within the county.

From left to right: Voluntary Impact's Becky Thornton, with Cllr Andrew Stevens and staff members

“The grant scheme is part of the council's commitment to reducing emissions in Northampton, while raising awareness of the challenges posed by climate change, and we encourage community groups, charities and schools to apply if they have an idea that could have a positive environmental impact.

“Small changes can make a big difference and we hope that this example will inspire others to consider what they could do to help tackle climate change and also save money on their energy bills.”

Voluntary Impact Northamptonshire is the local infrastructure organisation for Northampton, providing information, advice, training and support to other voluntary sector organisations, acting as the strategic link between the sector and statutory organisations such as health and local authorities, and delivering direct services such as community transport and befriending.

Becky Thornton, Development Manager at Voluntary Impact Northamptonshire, said: “We are grateful to the Town Council for providing this funding, as our old lighting was costly to run and emitted poor light levels.

“Each fitting had a maximum lifespan of 15,000 and the spent fluorescent tubes were difficult to recycle, possibly ending up in landfill.

“As well as the electricity savings, these lights have a lifespan of up to 50,000 hours, hugely reducing maintenance costs, and LED panels are much brighter, creating a more pleasant environment for our staff and visitors.”