New Uno bus timetables for crucial Northampton services launches this Sunday

A series of vital buses will return to help hundreds of Northampton residents this Sunday after they were stripped down last year.

The new timetable for Number 19 Violet Uno bus route has been published and shows it will return to its old stops in Kingsley and Kingsthorpe again starting Sunday (January 20).

The new Uno timetables come after a Chronicle & Echo campaign to bring the vital bus service back to residents' streets.

Visit the Uno website to see the new updated timetables.

The route was cut back in August 2018, leaving hundreds of residents without a local bus service and at risk of isolation.

But after over 700 people backed a Chronicle & Echo petition to bring back the No 19, the service will run again on its old stops.

However, the No 18 Sixfields Park and Ride - which is also run by Uno to help students and staff from the University of Northampton park outside of town - has been reduced and will stop running on weekends.

Starting January 20, 2019, every other journey for the No 19 will stop in St George's Avenue, Kingsley Road and Kingsthorpe in lieu of Barrack Road and Kingsthorpe Road between Monday to Friday. It will operate every 15 minutes in the peak and every 20 minutes in the off-peak period.

County councillor for the St George ward, Anjona Roy, said: "The public voice has been heard and I am grateful to Uno, who not only listened to those voices, but for bringing back what I think is a great, commercially viable service for the community.

"The number one thing that needs to happen now is for people to use this bus. If people want this service to run people need to use it. It really is a 'use it or lose it' situation."

Meanwhile, the No 18 that runs between Sixfields park and ride and the Waterside Campus will be reduced in frequency on Mondays to Fridays. It will operate every 15 minutes in the peak and every 20 minutes in the off-peak period. Furthermore, the service will be withdrawn on Saturdays and Sundays.