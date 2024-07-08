New trustee recruited for Northamptonshire charity Teamwork Trust

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of the UK’s leading experts in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion has been recruited as a new trustee of Northamptonshire charity Teamwork Trust.

I truly believe in Teamwork Trust’s work

Teamwork’s mission really spoke to me: ‘To help our service users thrive by giving choices, chances and opportunities to live full, purposeful and independent lives.’ I believe this comes from both CEO Helen’s vision and passion for employability and the Chair’s stewardship, with his great knowledge and commitment.

Trustee Bianca

I am motivated

I love our new Vision: ‘To create a world where Learning Disabilities, Autism or Mental Health challenges are not barriers to people wanting to actively participate in their community through educational learning, work skills training, volunteering and social activities’. This focus on supporting underrepresented communities, a world free of discrimination, stigma, and unfairness, resonates with me. I work for one of the largest global recruitment firms so I know a job and a craft changes people’s lives. I value the charity’s focus on employability and skills.

Moving to the UK

I moved to the UK in late 2022 after 15 years in Singapore, where I had sat on a couple of charity boards and really enjoyed the experience. At the end of 2023 I started searching LinkedIn for similar trustee board positions in the UK, positions that interested me and would connect me to my local communities. I have been working with Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for almost two decades and neurodiversity and disability inclusion are key topics of discussion in my work. I believe it is fundamental to create a fully inclusive society so we can all grow together. So, when I found out about Teamwork Trust I realised its mission and vision totally aligned with my own work and personal values.

My background

I'm the Global Head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion for Hays Plc and over the last 15 years I have been responsible for creating and implementing Inclusion, Diversity (I&D), Wellbeing, Engagement, Sustainability and Change Management strategies for leading companies across multiple markets. Most recently I've led the People Experience and Culture team at KPMG in Singapore, with the aim to create the best employee value proposition and experience to everyone in an inclusive and human centric manner. Previously I led I&D and Wellbeing for Visa Asia Pacific, and prior to that, led I&D at JP Morgan Chase, AIG and American Express across Asia. I headed the I&D practice for Mercer in Asia and have spearheaded strategy, business development and branding, as well as change, talent and performance management projects throughout my career.

When I’m not working:

I love being in nature, long walks, hikes or just a simple picnic. This makes me happy, although I also love the city and the arts so you will also find me in theatres watching musicals, ballet and the opera.

I also love sci fi and fantasy , both books and movies, I am an avid reader and read about a book or two a month. I love astronomy so I’m always trying to find a good night to take my telescope out and see Saturn’s rings.