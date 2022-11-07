Reception pupils are enjoying a new state-of-the-art outdoor learning and play area at their Northampton school after a cash injection by Preston Hedges Trust.

The new facility at Parklands Primary is the latest in an ongoing programme of improvements kickstarted by the Trust since it was appointed by the government to turn around and transform the school after it was put into Special Measures by Ofsted in 2017.

And with £175,000 invested over the last five years transforming the learning spaces including the creative new outdoor area, the school is already seeing a dramatic improvement in the outcomes it is achieving for pupils.

The new outdoor learning area at Parklands School in Northampton

Principal Carmilla Cassidy who was appointed by the Trust to drive the school forward, said: “Preston Hedges Trust is committed to providing Fun, Creativity and Achievement at all of its schools in Northampton and in Milton Keynes. This is so clearly evident in all the improvements we have seen at Parklands, since the trust took the school on and the fantastic new learning experiences our pupils are enjoying.

“It is not just our brilliant new outdoor learning area – all our classrooms, corridors and learning areas have been transformed into fun and creative spaces. The result is a dramatic step change in achievement.

“When this school was placed in special measures only 34% of early years and foundation pupils were achieving national standards of expected development. That was really letting children down. We are delighted that this figure now stands at 82% - well above the national average of 72%.

“It is not just in Early Years where we are seeing the benefits of the Trust’s leadership and investment. We are seeing above national average performance across our year groups and look forward to welcoming Ofsted back to show them what a completely transformed school this now is.”

