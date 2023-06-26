The former Park Inn by Radisson Northampton officially became Northampton Town Centre Hotel by Accor Hotels this morning ahead of it moving over to the Mercure brand, part of the award-winning Accor group, next Spring.

The hotel is also undertaking a major investment programme.

General manager Simon Smith said: “This is the start of an exciting journey as we become the town centre’s first four-star hotel.”

Northampton Town Centre Hotel managers celebrate the venue's new name

Parent company Accor announced the change and said the revamped hotel will be a joint venture between real estate fund manager Frogmore and C1 Capital Partners.

The 146-room Mercure Northampton will be operated under a franchise agreement and the extensive renovation will see a real focus on the ‘market town’ history of Northampton, celebrating both the history and future of the Market Square.

The hotel will be themed around the concept of a Market Square, with concessions for small local independents.

It already has Yellow Bourbon supplying its coffee area and it hopes to develop partnerships with many other local businesses in the coming months.

Representatives from the Accor group celebrate at the hotel this morning

Business travellers will be able to use the hotel’s 12 meeting rooms – with a combined capacity of up to 600 guests – and the hotel’s business centre.