Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Affiliated by England Boxing with female only coaches to ensure a safe, comfortable environment. Classes available for teenagers and women to learn some new skills and to get fit. The club is located at Rough & Ready gym, Unit B,Spring Lane, Northampton, NN1 2JW.

Ladies Rough & Ready Boxing Club has just been affiliated with England Boxing and is the first of it's kind to open in Northampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The boxing club is led by female coaches to ensure a safe, comfortable environment for teenagers and women.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ladies Rough & Ready Boxing Club

The classes take place every Tuesday at 18:15 - 19:15 and Saturday mornings at 08:30 - 09:30.

The ladies only boxing club was formed by England Boxing coach Tara Clift. Tara is also a kickboxing instructor in Northampton and decided to open a ladies only boxing club to give teenagers and women an opportunity to learn boxing in a safe, female only environment.

The Rough & Ready gym owner Morris Young has been amazing with the support he's given in helping with the opening of the ladies only boxing club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are now in the process of training some more female coaches; Caroline White and Adriana Smet as the classes grow in size.

Classes available at Ladies Rough & Ready Boxing Club

It's a great environment where teenagers and women can enjoy the training sessions and build their confidence whilst having fun.

They have a dedicated Facebook page 'Ladies Boxing Northampton (Rough N Ready)' an Instagram account; ladies.rough.n.ready.boxing. They also have an email address [email protected].

Any ladies wanting to participate can simply turn up on the day. The first lesson is free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are opportunities to spar if ladies want to do this, or just have fun training.

We hope to put on more classes in the future.