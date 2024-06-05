New initiative launched to support local businesses in Daventry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new initiative has been launched in Daventry to help support local businesses, at a time when nearly 40 stores close every day in the UK.

Award-winning homebuilder, Spitfire Homes, has worked with a number of local and independent businesses across retail, hospitality and fitness to create the Gold Card scheme. It is hoped the venture will help to integrate its newest neighbourhood at Malabar, Daventry, into the local community.

The Gold Card scheme is a unique collaboration between Spitfire Homes and small businesses in and around Daventry. The initiative reflects the homebuilder’s commitment to supporting local communities, by highlighting small businesses and introducing them to a new customer-base. In turn, Spitfire customers will gain exclusive access to a range of discounts and savings.

According to the latest figures from the Local Data Company, there were over 14,000 UK store closures across all retail sectors in 2023, up more than three thousand on the year before. This meant on average 39 stores closed every day, with the cost-of-living crisis and out-of-town retail parks presenting high streets with unprecedented challenges.

Spitfire Homes - Malabar Development

However, with a range of independent shops, a twice-weekly market and an engaged network of local business owners, Daventry is looking to buck that trend.

Mark Swaddle from Spitfire Homes, said: “We’re a homebuilder that has strong social values so we’re proud to be supporting the Daventry community with this exciting new initiative. As a part of the welcome gift when receiving the keys to their new Spitfire home at Malabar, we hope the Gold Card will help homeowners become more familiar with the town while supporting the local economy at the same time.

“Spitfire homeowners will have exclusive access to these discounts and savings for a twelve-month period after moving into their new home. We are hopeful that this scheme will drive footfall to these local businesses whilst helping our customers to feel welcome not only within their new home, but also within the town itself”.

From clothing shops to interior brands and craft ales to yoga studios, uptake from businesses looking to benefit from the Gold Card scheme has been strong. The initiative aims to encourage not just one-time sales but create long-lasting relationships with customers who are committed to supporting local establishments. Partner businesses have also been given the flexibility to choose the offer which they provide to Gold Card holders, ranging from discount codes to free taster sessions.

Stacey Macefield, Director of Sales at Staverton Park Hotel and Golf Club, one of the independent businesses signed up to become a Gold Card partner, thinks it’s a great idea to keep people local. She added: “When Spitfire approached us about this opportunity we were excited to be involved. Being located just minutes from Malabar it felt like an ideal partnership with a business whose values align closely with our own. This provides a fantastic opportunity for Staverton Park Hotel and Golf Club to engage with the new residents at Malabar and we look forward to welcoming some new members to our gym and health club.”

The other businesses signed up include The Simple Interior Company, Collective 13 Clothing, The Ale Pole, The Lounge, Hotpod Yoga Daventry and Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa.

Grace Magee from Discover Daventry said: “Daventry's independent retailers are thrilled to be part of the Spitfire Gold Card scheme and look forward to welcoming Malabar residents once they have moved into their new homes. Daventry is a charming, historic town with a strong sense of community which has the perfect environment for a thriving local economy. As well as boasting an award-winning country park, we also host lively festivals, there’s a town centre cinema and plenty of pubs and restaurants to choose from, so there's always something to do.”

Malabar represents a significant investment into Daventry and, in addition to the 1,100 homes that have planning permission, will incorporate over 50 acres of public open space and plans to deliver a new primary school, nursery and community centre, alongside food and retail units. In total, Malabar will deliver more than £12 million of financial contributions to the local area, supporting areas such as local education, NHS services, transport and biodiversity. It is projected that it will see 3,400 people employed throughout the course of the project.