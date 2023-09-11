New hearing hub opens in Northampton town centre

Watch more videos on Shots!

Audiology director, Lucy Michael, welcomed the community to a special event at Specsavers on Abington Street alongside audiologist Sandy Hearn-Payn and Maesun Mackintosh, who has recently finished her A-Levels and is joining the team part-time after working every Saturday during her studies.

The opening comes on the back of increased demand for hearing care in the area, with the hub offering services six days a week. Alongside the audiology offering at the town centre store, customers can also benefit from the same services at sister sites in Weston Favell every Tuesday and Friday and at the Weedon Road store every Monday and Friday.

Commenting on the opening of the new hub, locally based Lucy says: ‘It feels so rewarding to finally open our doors and help to support those with hearing loss across the local community. We have all worked really hard to create a space to make people feel comfortable and reassured when they visit us.

The Specsavers Northampton team at the grand opening on Saturday

‘We have a great team on-hand to deliver the very best service and it’s lovely to be working with Sandy again. We first met and worked together in India in January this when we were both volunteers at a hearing clinic.’

The team will offer private hearing assessments, along with offering their knowledge and expertise around any audiology queries and concerns and guidance on the extensive range of hearing aids. An ear wax removal service will also be available for £55, Monday to Friday.

The colleagues are also gearing up to support Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, a charity that trains dogs to alert deaf people to sounds they can't hear and act as a companion.

‘Supporting a charity that is related to hearing is really important to us. Hearing Dogs is a great initiative, and we are really looking forward to raising money for them,’ concludes Lucy.