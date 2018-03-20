New day centre to open in Northampton for 15 people with learning disabilities

Building work is underway to transform a derelict block of stables in Northampton into a day care services for adults with learning disabilities.

Renovation work has started at The Stables daycare centre in Kingsthorpe, which upon completion, will be converted into a bespoke daycare facility for 15 people with learning disabilities, and associated conditions, who are 18 years old and over.

The wheelchair friendly building has a small training kitchen where bosses say people at the daycare centre will learn how to do basic cooking and they have plans in the pipeline for gardening workshops and caring for rabbits in the future.

The building will officially open on Friday, April 23 to clients - with an open week scheduled the week prior.

Nicole Heitz director of services at Shepards Height Limited said: The Stables will cater for up to 15 clients. Groups are kept small to allow for a holistic, person-centred approach with a rota of three clients to one staff member and one to one support offered if needed.

"Activities will include such things as woodworking, jewellery designing, candle making, cooking, life skills and basic finance. Outdoors activities will include allotment area, sensory garden, seasonal activities and small animal hospitality area.

"The Stables’ team aim is that all clients achieve their full potential in a supported, therapeutic and relaxing environment."

The daycare centre, priced at £65 a day for care, will be equipped with a disabled toilet, wet room with a changing bed and a spacious activity room with outside areas.

The centre will open between 8am and 5pm every day for adults and will also open every fourth Saturday of the month, and half terms, for youngsters aged 14 and above to give their parents or guardians some respite.