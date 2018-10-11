New cost-cutting funeral service launched in Northampton

A low cost attended funeral service has been launched today in Northampton to provide grieving relatives with just the "essential elements" of a cremation.

The new service available at The Counties crematorium - which is the first of its type in the UK - will provide people with all the practical and essential elements of a cremation without the obligation to pay for a traditional ceremony.

The service, provided by Simplicity Cremations, lets customers choose exactly the funeral arrangements they want for their loved ones, including the ceremonial format, music, visual tributes and selection of a minister or celebrant, at an affordable rate.

Unlike other low cost options the new full attended funeral service gives people the freedom to choose when the funeral takes place rather than having to accept a time slot allocated by the provider.

The funeral will include a dedicated 45-60 minute time slot, a simple coffin, cremation and doctors' fees plus the collection of the deceased on the day of cremation and return of ashes to the family.

Mark Hull group head of marketing at Simplicity Cremations said: “There is a rising consumer demand for lower cost funeral options. We believe our new fully attended funeral offers a level of value and choice not previously available on a national scale.

“We’ve focused on the thing we believe many consumers will value most, attending the actual service.

"If you don’t have to pay to visit to a funeral director or for the expense of a hearse and limousines, you can significantly lower the cost. It complements our direct cremation offering, which we launched in 2016, providing a greater choice and flexibility for families to remember their loved ones in the way they want.”

The entire service costs just £1,895 and offers 50 per cent saving on the average cost of a traditional funeral with unlimited attendees, and the option of no hearse.

Rosie Inman-Cook from the charity Natural Death Centre said: “This is real progress for the more independent minded family who just need help with the nitty gritty and don't want vehicles or 'traditional' dress.

"Available through a UK wide crematoria network, I can see how this option will be of real help to many families whether autonomy or economy is the driving force behind their need.”

The new full attended funeral service can be booked over the phone.