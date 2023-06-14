New car park facility unveiled in Towcester at site of derelict supermarket

The former Co-op and Poundstretcher building in the Sponne Arcade located in the heart of the town stood empty for four years prior to the construction of the expanded parking facility.Over the last year West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), has worked with Jeakins Weir to demolish the derelict stores, level out the area to provide a high-quality central parking facility and expand the site from 70 to 150 formal spaces. This will more than double the parking space in the town centre and provide improved lighting and safety features for visitors to the area.

Cllr Dan Lister, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth at WNC, said: “We’re delighted to be able to unveil this new parking facility for residents and visitors in Towcester Town Centre. The car park will offer more than double the number of spaces, as well as enhanced lighting for this area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’d like to thank everyone who has been involved in the project and bringing the vision to life. The businesses nearby have provided invaluable support throughout the construction, and we’d like to formally thank them for their patience throughout this time.”

The Sponne Arcade Car Park ribbon cutting

The £850,000 project has been funded by the council and was completed within budget.