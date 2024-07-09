New BID board member relishing ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’ to transform town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The man responsible for delivering the most important development project in Northampton in decades has outlined his vision for the town centre having been appointed to the board of the Business Improvement District (BID).

Cllr Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure at West Northamptonshire Council, is leading on work to revitalise the Market Square, Abington Street, Fish Street and a host of other public realm projects.

He will now work alongside a panel of business leaders to oversee the BID’s work as it looks to make the town centre a better place to work, live and visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “With a portfolio that includes regeneration and business support across West Northamptonshire, working with the BID will be mutually beneficial, ensuring business needs are met throughout the town during this period of transformation.

Cllr Dan Lister is a new board director at Northampton BID

“This truly is a once in a lifetime opportunity, as we finalise the Market Square and Abington Street regeneration works, advance the STACK development, and see the Greyfriars and Waterside plans come to fruition. Numerous other exciting projects are also in progress, with more on the horizon, all set to transform our county town into a vibrant destination for residents and a thriving hub for businesses.

“I look forward to collaborating with the entire BID board to make Northampton a place where existing businesses flourish and new businesses choose to invest.”

With an unprecedented period of change currently taking place in Northampton, the BID’s board is working closely with local authority partners to ensure the voice of business owners is heard throughout a programme of redevelopment works to reimagine the high street and surrounding areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As West Northamptonshire Council’s nominated member on the BID board, Cllr Lister will have a vital role to play in ensuring the needs of local businesses are met.

Mark Mullen, operations manager of Northampton Town Centre BID, said: “We are delighted to welcome Daniel to the board and look forward to working with him as we support businesses through this exciting time for our town centre.

“We know there continues to be many challenges for businesses as the redevelopment work goes on around them but we are supporting them every step of the way to ensure they are a part of our town centre for many years to come.

“We will continue to strive to deliver projects of value for our businesses that attract more people into our town centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In March 2021, businesses voted in favour of renewing the BID for five more years until 2026, securing a significant £1.5 million to be spent on promoting the area.