New BID board member relishing ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’ to transform town centre
Cllr Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure at West Northamptonshire Council, is leading on work to revitalise the Market Square, Abington Street, Fish Street and a host of other public realm projects.
He will now work alongside a panel of business leaders to oversee the BID’s work as it looks to make the town centre a better place to work, live and visit.
He said: “With a portfolio that includes regeneration and business support across West Northamptonshire, working with the BID will be mutually beneficial, ensuring business needs are met throughout the town during this period of transformation.
“This truly is a once in a lifetime opportunity, as we finalise the Market Square and Abington Street regeneration works, advance the STACK development, and see the Greyfriars and Waterside plans come to fruition. Numerous other exciting projects are also in progress, with more on the horizon, all set to transform our county town into a vibrant destination for residents and a thriving hub for businesses.
“I look forward to collaborating with the entire BID board to make Northampton a place where existing businesses flourish and new businesses choose to invest.”
With an unprecedented period of change currently taking place in Northampton, the BID’s board is working closely with local authority partners to ensure the voice of business owners is heard throughout a programme of redevelopment works to reimagine the high street and surrounding areas.
As West Northamptonshire Council’s nominated member on the BID board, Cllr Lister will have a vital role to play in ensuring the needs of local businesses are met.
Mark Mullen, operations manager of Northampton Town Centre BID, said: “We are delighted to welcome Daniel to the board and look forward to working with him as we support businesses through this exciting time for our town centre.
“We know there continues to be many challenges for businesses as the redevelopment work goes on around them but we are supporting them every step of the way to ensure they are a part of our town centre for many years to come.
“We will continue to strive to deliver projects of value for our businesses that attract more people into our town centre.”
In March 2021, businesses voted in favour of renewing the BID for five more years until 2026, securing a significant £1.5 million to be spent on promoting the area.
Businesses pay an annual levy into a collective pot which is used to deliver the BID events, initiatives and projects in line with the BID Business Plan. The Board is governed by local business people who all give up their time as directors on a voluntary basis to help steer the project delivery.
