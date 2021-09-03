New beauty salon with ‘friendly and welcoming’ vibe to open in Northampton neighbourhood

Emily Ayris and her new salon in Oulton Rise.

A new beauty salon will open in a Northampton neighbourhood later this month and its owner hopes to provide a ‘friendly and welcoming' service.

Maison De Beauté & Co, which means ‘House of Beauty’ in French, is the brainchild of Emily Ayris, who has been in the industry for 15 years.

Emily currently owns a smaller salon in her home village of Moulton, but was keen to take the plunge and open a bigger venue where she could take on other beauticians and start her own team.

Emily's son helping out with renovations.

The 30-year-old got the keys to her new salon in Oulton Rise, Parklands less than three months ago and has completely renovated and modernised the premises.

Later this month, the salon will host a grand opening and appointments for gel nails, massages, HD brows, aesthetics and more will begin shortly after.

Emily said: “When the lease became available on the shop I ummed and ahhed because of the situation we’ve had with Covid over the last year or so, but I decided to take the plunge.

“It gives me the chance to get back together with the girls I used to work with in Northampton five or six years ago and hopefully build a successful, local salon.

Emily says the row of shops is looking a lot better after her renovations and another business' work.

“The shop was a salon previously, but it was old so we stripped it all back to just a rectangle building and renovated it all. We gutted it and everything is brand new.

“We wanted to modernise it and hopefully it will be booming.”

After working in salons for her entire working life, Emily is keen to run her own shop so she can put her own spin on how the business operates.

She added: “I’ve always dreamt of having my own place and running it differently.

“From my experience, salons can be a bit daunting so my goal is to make it welcoming and relaxed.

“I want it to be super friendly and I want everyone to be greeted by a smile.

“I’m anxious about the opening, but excited too. It’s great that my girls that have supported me from day one will be there by my side.

“We’d all been missing the team morale so we’re looking forward to having that back.

“It’s also important to me that the girls coming with me are enjoying themselves and have the flexibility to work when they need to fit around childcare and life.”

To start with, there will be five self-employed beauticians working under the umbrella of the salon, but Emily hopes this number will grow as the business grows.