Neglected Northampton underpass comes alive for very first 'FAMfest' street festival

The footpath between the Market Square and Sheep Street was the setting of FAMfest on Saturday (March 30) - the culmination of months of work by community group NorFAMton to renovate the underpass and make a new home for street art and town centre events.

Welcome to NorFAMton The street food festival is a celebration after months of work to renovate the underpass.

Good food, good vibes The underpass came alive with music, food and dance.

'We were blessed by the weather' The underpass' grassy verge - dubbed 'Chill Out Hill' - became a great spot to soak up some sun.

Come Together The festival on Saturday (March 30) was open to the public for free for six hours where Northampton's public could meet and relax.

