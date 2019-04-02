Neglected Northampton underpass comes alive for very first 'FAMfest' street festival
A neglected underpass in Northampton town centre was alive with food, music and dance this weekend.
The footpath between the Market Square and Sheep Street was the setting of FAMfest on Saturday (March 30) - the culmination of months of work by community group NorFAMton to renovate the underpass and make a new home for street art and town centre events.
1. Welcome to NorFAMton
The street food festival is a celebration after months of work to renovate the underpass.