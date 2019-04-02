.

Neglected Northampton underpass comes alive for very first 'FAMfest' street festival

A neglected underpass in Northampton town centre was alive with food, music and dance this weekend.

The footpath between the Market Square and Sheep Street was the setting of FAMfest on Saturday (March 30) - the culmination of months of work by community group NorFAMton to renovate the underpass and make a new home for street art and town centre events.

The street food festival is a celebration after months of work to renovate the underpass.

1. Welcome to NorFAMton

Kevin Stoney
The underpass came alive with music, food and dance.

2. Good food, good vibes

Kevin Stoney
The underpass' grassy verge - dubbed 'Chill Out Hill' - became a great spot to soak up some sun.

3. 'We were blessed by the weather'

Kevin Stoney
The festival on Saturday (March 30) was open to the public for free for six hours where Northampton's public could meet and relax.

4. Come Together

Kevin Stoney
