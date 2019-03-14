Names and faces of five men possibly in Northampton wanted to go back to prison

A gallery of men wanted to go back to prison who could be in the Northampton area has been released by police.

All five men have broken the conditions of their release agreements and are wanted on recall to prison.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the five men can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

They are:

- Patrick John Crawley, 34, formerly of Maiden Castle, Northampton, wanted on recall to prison after failing to comply with licencing conditions in relation to burglary.

- Shekoduka Katampe, 32, formerly of Kenmuir Avenue, Northampton. He was originally sentenced in August 2015 to six years and eight months in prison. Since his release in June 2018 he has failed to meet his release conditions.

- Derry Crowshaw, 28, formerly of Briar Hill, Northampton. He was originally sentenced to two years and two months in April 2018 for driving offences. Since he was released on licence in February he has failed to attend probation appointments.

- Miles Connors, of West Drayton. The 22-year-old is known to frequent Northampton and is wanted on recall to prison for driving and theft offences.

- Miles Luke Connors, 19, formerly of Goldcrest Court, Northampton. The 19 year old is wanted on recall to prison in relation to burglary offences after failing to comply with his licence conditions.

