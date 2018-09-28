Naked man caught 'behaving innappropriately' with blow up doll near Northampton M1 junction

Police are investigating after a naked man was filmed appearing to have sex with a blow-up doll at the side of the M1.

In the video, captured on a lorry’s dashboard camera, he is seen standing in foliage behind the hard shoulder barrier with the doll in front of him.

The incident happened near junction 15a of the motorway in Northamptonshire at midday on September 19.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Police officers were called to a location near junction 15a of the M1 on Wednesday, September 19, at 12.15pm to reports of a man behaving inappropriately at the side of the road.



"When officers arrived at the scene and carried out a search, the man had left the area and no further incidents were reported to us."

The lorry driver who took the video told the Daily Mirror he wanted to remain anonymous.

