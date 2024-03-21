Mystery surrounds why air ambulance was called to popular park in Northampton

Pictures from the scene on Sunday

A mystery surrounds why an air ambulance was spotted at a popular park in Northampton over the weekend.

An air ambulance was spotted at Abington Park on Sunday morning (March 17) but none of the relevant authorities could explain why.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An Air Ambulance spokeswoman said: “Our Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance did attend an incident at Abington Park however, we don't have any further information to release.

“East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) were also on scene.”