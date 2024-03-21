Mystery surrounds why air ambulance was called to popular park in Northampton

The helicopter was spotted on Sunday morning
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 21st Mar 2024, 17:52 GMT
Pictures from the scene on SundayPictures from the scene on Sunday
Pictures from the scene on Sunday

A mystery surrounds why an air ambulance was spotted at a popular park in Northampton over the weekend.

An air ambulance was spotted at Abington Park on Sunday morning (March 17) but none of the relevant authorities could explain why.

An Air Ambulance spokeswoman said: “Our Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance did attend an incident at Abington Park however, we don't have any further information to release.

East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) were also on scene.”

EMAS and Northamptonshire Police were unable to provide any further detail.

