Music, films and pet pampering... all available at new daycare centre for dogs in Northampton

Two former receptionists have left their medical past behind to pursue their life-long dreams of working with dogs.

Pam Woods of Spinney Hill and Jayde Pearson of Kingsthorpe are celebrating this week after opening Barkleys Doggy Daycare centre in Kingsfield Way, Kings Heath.

Barkleys held an open day back in February where the team was joined by Graeme Hall aka 'The Dogfather'.

The firm, which officially opened on Monday following a delay in the planning application process, plays calming music and films to the dogs and can host up to 40 animals at once.

The dog-loving duo invested £8,000 of their own funds into the firm and were both thrilled to finally open their doors Monday, after equipping the building with a special ventilation system to clean the air and help the dogs respiratory systems.

Jayde, who is one of the five members of staff trained in first aid at Barkleys, said: "Dogs are part of the family now, where before they were just a dog.

"Some people treat them like their children so I thought why not do a doggy daycare?

"I was a student nurse at uni before I was a receptionist and decided I needed to do something different. Dogs are very therapeutic and they help people mentally."

Pet owners can either drop their dogs off for a full day, five hours or two hours with prices ranging between £6 and £20.

Owners say that their service helps dogs exercise to maintain a healthy weight, relieve boredom, separation anxiety, and destructive behaviour at home.

Pam Woods, who helps to assess all dogs upon their arrival, said: "We have a member of staff with the dogs at all times to interact and help them socialise with other dogs."

Puppies are also welcome at the firm and have their own quieter area away from larger dogs.

The business can be contacted on 07432220195 or at barkleydogs@gmail.com