Multi-vehicle crash blocking two lanes on M1 northbound in Northamptonshire
Fire crews from two counties rushed to scene near junction 18 just after 2.30pm
A multi-vehicle crash has closed two lanes on a stretch of the M1 northbound in Northamptonshire on Tuesday (July 13).
Emergency services from two counties rushed to the smash between junction 18 and junction 19 just before 2.30pm.
Early reports suggest four or five vehicles are involved, including two lorries.
Traffic sensors showed queues were already tailing back for around five miles within half-an-hour of the incident
A spokesman for Highways England said: "Leicestershire Police and Northamptonshire Police are currently at the scene while fire services from both counties East MIdlands ambulances are their way."
Traffic is also crawling on the A5 as traffic attempts to beat the queues by leaving the motorway at junction 18.