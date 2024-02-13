“Moving, powerful and inspiring” – workshops for survivors a big success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last year, members of the local community came together to fundraise over £1700 for the ‘Survivor Voices’ project, which took place during Sexual Violence Awareness Week at the beginning of February 2024. This is the first time Northamptonshire Rape Crisis have run a project for members of the public and hope to do more in the future.

The workshops were facilitated by local artist, Sarah Terry, and poet, Naomi Black, with 25 women and girls attending. One attendee said: “The session was wonderful. Moving, powerful and inspiring. I felt like I was 'held' by supportive and welcoming women as I explored difficult emotions”.

Survivor Voices is part of Northamptonshire Rape Crisis’ work to involve survivor/victims in raising awareness about the impact of sexual violence. NRC offers information and advice, emotional support, advocacy and counselling to anyone over the age of 14. Services are free and available regardless of when an incident happened - whether yesterday or 50 years ago.

Survivor Voices exhibition

Services also include access to an Independent Sexual Violence Advisor for those who wish to understand more about navigating the criminal justice system. ISVA’s provide information, helping survivors to make informed decisions about the action they want to take.