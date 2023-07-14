Moulton schoolgirl is a big hit with Amazon books!
A year 9 girl from Moulton School & Science College has been awarded a certificate for her book illustrations.
By Steve WhitmillContributor
Published 14th Jul 2023
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 12:38 BST
Ruby Carpenter is pictured below, receiving her certificate of achievement from author Steve Whitmill. Ruby provided the 3 illustrations and cover for Steve's second 'short story adventure book' which is written for teenagers, and published by Amazon Books.
Steve says 'Ruby worked really hard to develop the ideas in the stories and transform them into Art. I and Amazon think they are great. What a fabulous stepping stone for a career in Art' .
Steve extends his massive thanks to Ruby and also to Rajeet Liobl, subject leader in Art at the school.