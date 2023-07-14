Ruby Carpenter is pictured below, receiving her certificate of achievement from author Steve Whitmill. Ruby provided the 3 illustrations and cover for Steve's second 'short story adventure book' which is written for teenagers, and published by Amazon Books.

Steve says 'Ruby worked really hard to develop the ideas in the stories and transform them into Art. I and Amazon think they are great. What a fabulous stepping stone for a career in Art' .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad