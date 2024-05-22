Moulton Leisure Centre to celebrate swimmers’ qualification for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Moulton Leisure Centre is set to stage a celebration event after four athletes from Northampton Swimming Club were named as part of ParalympicsGB’s squad for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

The centre, run by leading operator Everyone Active in partnership with West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), is keen to showcase the quartet’s fantastic achievement.

Attending the Paralympic Games this summer will be multiple Paralympic, world, European and Commonwealth champion Maisie Summers-Newton, European medallist Eliza Humphrey, world medallist Scarlett Humphrey and European medallist Bruce Dee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A celebration event will be held at Moulton Leisure Centre on Saturday, June 15 from 9.15am-9.45am.

Maisie Summers-Newton, who is set to compete at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

It will see the public given the opportunity to meet the athletes, take photos, secure autographs, ask questions and wish them luck at the Paralympic Games.

Maisie is an Elite athlete on Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions programme, a scheme which offers up-and-coming athletes much-needed support.

The Sporting Champions programme has helped more than 5,000 athletes to achieve their sporting potential by providing free access to Everyone Active’s 230-plus leisure facilities, including Moulton Leisure Centre and Daventry Leisure Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eliza and Scarlett are Sporting Champions on the scheme, meaning they get free access to the centres alongside valuable mentoring and guidance from an impressive panel of Elite athletes, including Maisie.

The remainder of the panel comprises Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova, Lutalo Muhammad, Richard Kilty, Lauren Steadman and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, while hurdles legend Colin Jackson is an Ambassador for the programme.

Andy Joy, Everyone Active’s general manager, said: “We are so proud that no fewer than four athletes from Northampton Swimming Club are competing in Paris this year.

“It has been great to play our part by providing them with the state-of-the-art facilities they need to be at the top of their game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our swim facilities cater for people across the local community, from children and adults who are just starting out to those competing at an international level.

“We look forward to showcasing the amazing achievements of Maisie, Eliza, Scarlett and Bruce and inspiring people of all abilities to get active.”

Cllr Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture & Leisure at WNC, said: “We are delighted that four local athletes have been selected for this momentous sporting event and wish them the best of luck in Paris this summer.