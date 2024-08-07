Moulton College embarks on a new era after financial turnaround

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Major changes at Moulton College have paved the way for the Department of Education to withdraw the College’s financial notice to improve (FTNI).

The notice, which was issued in 2017, was formally removed last month following significant efforts from staff at the Northamptonshire-based further education college to expand and improve its offering for students. The College is now set to enter a period of Post Intervention Management Support (PIMS).

Alicia Bruce, Chief Operating Officer, Moulton College, has welcomed the move and says: “Moulton College has made great strides over the past few years to address the issues identified by the FE Commissioner (FEC) and Education and Skills Funding Agency (EFSA).

“In spite of the challenges we were facing, our staff pulled together to address the issues and put in place recommendations made by FEC and EFSA while working hard to improve our offering for students. We’re delighted that these efforts have been recognised with the withdrawal of the notice.”

Moulton College embarks on new era

Moulton College has undergone a remarkable turnaround in recent years. In December 2021, the College was awarded ‘Good’ status by Ofsted and welcomed the reintroduction of apprenticeships to its curriculum last year. 2024 marks the launch of a range of T Levels alongside Moulton College’s broad offering of qualifications in areas including agriculture, equine, sport, animal welfare, construction and food. Now the College, which has recently welcomed its new Principal and CEO, Oliver Symons, is looking ahead to a positive future for its staff and students.

Chair of Governors, David McVean, commended the efforts of staff and adds: “By focusing on the quality of our education and the student experience, as well as prudent sales of non-essential assets, we have created a turnaround that very few thought possible.

“We are incredibly thankful to our former Principal and CEO, Corrie Harris, and her senior team, who led the College out of intervention and has built a secure foundation for her successor as CEO, Oliver Symons. Moulton College has an extremely bright future, and we are looking forward to the new opportunities that lie ahead for our students.”