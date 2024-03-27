Moulton College appoints new principal and CEO

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Oliver, who is currently Deputy Principal at Wiltshire College & University Centre, has a wealth of experience in the FE sector and is well known to Moulton College through his previous work with Landex, the national body for land-based colleges and universities. He was selected from a strong list of candidates following an extensive selection process involving students, staff, employers and the governing body.

Oliver says: “It is a privilege to be joining Moulton College as the new Principal and Chief Executive. Captaining 'Team Moulton' will be an honour and I look forward to working alongside all the talented and dedicated staff to foster a culture of excellence, innovation, and inclusivity, where every student has the opportunity to thrive and succeed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We will build upon the college's rich legacy, leading towards a future of continued success through meaningful collaboration with our students, staff and governors as well as the many employers and stakeholders within the communities we serve. I believe in the potential of Moulton College to be recognised as Outstanding, providing high-quality education and training that transforms lives and meets local, regional and national skills priorities. The opportunity to lead what I consider to be one of the leading specialist colleges in the country, in what is such a pivotal time for the sector, is one that I am thrilled about and relishing the challenge."

Oliver Symons has been appointed Principal and CEO at Moulton College

David McVean, Chair of Governors at Moulton College adds: “Oliver is the perfect appointment to build on the transformational progress that has happened at the College since Corrie Harris took over five years ago. The College is now financially stable and focused on ensuring that every student has the best possible experience and opportunity to achieve their full potential.