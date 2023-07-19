Motorcyclist in his 60s airlifted to hospital after serious collision in Northampton
A motorcyclist in his 60s has been airlifted to hospital after a serious collision in Northampton.
The incident happened in Towcester Road at about 4.45pm on Tuesday (July 18).
Police say a collision occurred at the junction of Rowtree Road between the driver of a blue Ford Ka and the rider of a blue Lexmoto Milano motorcycle travelling in the opposite direction.
As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist – a man in his 60s – was airlifted to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000444371.