Motorcyclist in his 60s airlifted to hospital after serious collision in Northampton

Police are appealing for witnesses
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 19th Jul 2023, 09:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 09:13 BST

A motorcyclist in his 60s has been airlifted to hospital after a serious collision in Northampton.

The incident happened in Towcester Road at about 4.45pm on Tuesday (July 18).

Police say a collision occurred at the junction of Rowtree Road between the driver of a blue Ford Ka and the rider of a blue Lexmoto Milano motorcycle travelling in the opposite direction.

A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital after a serious collision in Northampton.
As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist – a man in his 60s – was airlifted to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000444371.