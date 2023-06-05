News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’

Motorcyclist in his 50s airlifted to hospital after collision on A45 in Northamptonshire

The incident happened on Sunday morning
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 5th Jun 2023, 11:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 11:26 BST

A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital after a collision on a main road in Northamptonshire.

The incident happened on the A45, London Road near Daventry on Sunday (June 4) and involved a white Chevrolet and a yellow Triumph Daytona.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “This collision occurred shortly before 10.10am on Sunday, June 4, on the A45 London Road, Daventry, near to the junction with Dennets Farm Shop.

The road was closed by police for around an hour.The road was closed by police for around an hour.
The road was closed by police for around an hour.
Most Popular

“It involved the driver of a white Chevrolet travelling eastbound on London Road and the rider of a yellow Triumph Daytona travelling in the opposite direction.

“As a result of the collision, the rider – a man in his 50s - sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital.”

The road was closed for around an hour.

Related topics:MotorcyclistA45NorthamptonshireDaventryLondon RoadNorthamptonshire Police