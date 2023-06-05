Motorcyclist in his 50s airlifted to hospital after collision on A45 in Northamptonshire

A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital after a collision on a main road in Northamptonshire.

The incident happened on the A45, London Road near Daventry on Sunday (June 4) and involved a white Chevrolet and a yellow Triumph Daytona.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “This collision occurred shortly before 10.10am on Sunday, June 4, on the A45 London Road, Daventry, near to the junction with Dennets Farm Shop.

The road was closed by police for around an hour.

“It involved the driver of a white Chevrolet travelling eastbound on London Road and the rider of a yellow Triumph Daytona travelling in the opposite direction.

“As a result of the collision, the rider – a man in his 50s - sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital.”