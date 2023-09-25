Motorcyclist in his 40s dies at the scene of fatal collision in Northampton
A motorcyclist in his 40s tragically died at the scene of a collision in Northampton.
The incident happened in Great Billing Way just before 7am on Monday (September 25).
Police say a collision occurred between the driver of a white Fiat Doblo van and the rider of a white Suzuki GSXR125 at the junction of Rectory Farm Road.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Sadly, the rider of motorcycle, a man in his 40s, died at the scene. The driver of the van – a 23-year-old man from Northampton – has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.
“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam footage of the collision.”
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000595224.