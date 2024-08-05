Motorcyclist hospitalised after serious collision on A5 in Northamptonshire

A motorcyclist has been hospitalised after a serious collision on the A5 in Northamptonshire, which led to the road being closed for around eight hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision happened at around 2.15pm on Saturday (August 3) on the A5 near Paulerspury, close to the junction with Tews End Land.

Police say the collision involved a white Triumph motorcycle and a grey Ford Mondeo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: “The motorcyclist on the Triumph – a man in his 60s – was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.”

The collision happened on the A5 near to its junction with Tews End Lane, Paulerspury.

The road was closed in both directions during the day and fully reopened at around 10pm.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have captured the collision on dash-cam footage or either vehicle travelling along the A5 prior to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000461199.