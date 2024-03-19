Motorcyclist hospitalised after early morning collision in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A motorcyclist has been hospitalised after an early morning collision in Northampton.

The incident happened in Kingsthorpe Road at the junction with Barrack Road and Balfour Road at around 6.30am today (Tuesday March 19).

Police say the collision involved a motorbike and a car.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with a suspected leg fracture but is thankfully not believed to have sustained any life-threatening injuries.”