Motorcyclist hospitalised after early morning collision in Northampton

Injuries are not thought to be life-threatening
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 19th Mar 2024, 11:51 GMT
A motorcyclist has been hospitalised after an early morning collision in Northampton.

The incident happened in Kingsthorpe Road at the junction with Barrack Road and Balfour Road at around 6.30am today (Tuesday March 19).

Police say the collision involved a motorbike and a car.

The incident happened at the junction with Kingsthorpe Road and Barrack Road.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with a suspected leg fracture but is thankfully not believed to have sustained any life-threatening injuries.”

A backlog of traffic was reported until around 7.20am.

