Motorcyclist dies following A45 collision between A14 and Raunds

A man in his 50s has died following a collision on the A45 in the early hours of today.
Police are appealing for witnesses following the fatal collision which happened at about 2.30am on the eastbound carriageway between Raunds and the A14 when a blue Kawasaki motorcycle was in collision with a blue Ford Fiesta.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Sadly, the rider of the motorcycle, a 54-year-old man, died at the scene.
"Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the collision.”
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 22000459676.
The carriageway was closed in both directions for seven hours while emergency services attended the scene.