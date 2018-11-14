Most popular Deliveroo dishes and restaurants in Northampton revealed

New data reveals Saturday is the night most locals prefer to stay home with a Deliveroo

The delivery company, which sees restaurant meals delivered to people's doors by bicycle or motorbike courier, is celebrating its second birthday in Northampton.

Deliveroo has calculated that Saturday at 7:28pm is the most popular time for Northamptonians to order.

And it seems we cannot get enough of Kaspa’s, with ice cream being the most popular Deliveroo dish.

The top five most popular dishes are:

- Vanilla Ice Cream from Kaspa’s, The Drapery

- Rack of Ribs from Buddies, various locations

- Cheeseburger from Department of Meat & Social Affairs, Bridge Street

- Moondog Pie from Lighthouse, Wellingborough Road

- Salmon Hosomaki from Ginza, Wellingborough Road

Since its launch in the town two years ago, more than 50 restaurants have signed up to the platform.

Deliveroo has created work for more than 45 people, with the majority of these being the couriers.

Northampton South MP Andrew Lewer said: "Supporting our local businesses in Northampton is a priority for me and Deliveroo plays a key role in helping restaurants, particularly independents, grow their client base and bring more food choice to my constituents, as well as creating work for local people'.

Deliveroo supports local businesses in Northampton, with 60 per cent of its restaurant partners being local independent restaurants, creating new revenue streams for homegrown culinary talent.

Sunny Kooner of Lighthouse and The Department of Meat and Social Affairs said: “Working with Deliveroo has been great, they really take the pressure off deliveries at our end and leave us to do what is important, cook the food!

"Since we joined Deliveroo we have seen our output go up considerably as we have been able to reach consumers we could not reach before.”