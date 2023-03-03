Mortal Engines author Philip Reeve joins Northampton Film Festival for online event

Northampton Film Festival has joined forces with Northamptonshire Children's Book Group for an online talk with award-winning author Philip Reeve. As part of the festival‘s recent expansion, it has widened its remit to cover more of the Creative Industries.

This World Book Day they announced their first Creative Industry event will be a literary-themed one with the local Children's Book Group.

Northamptonshire Children’s Book Group members and Northampton Film Festival Gold Pass holders will have access to a free online talk and Q&A with author Philip Reeve. Philip Reeve was born in Brighton in 1966 and worked as an illustrator before publishing his first novel, Mortal Engines, in 2001. He has gone on to write several prequels and sequels, along with the Carnegie Medal-winning Here Lies Arthur, the Railhead trilogy, the children’s fantasy series Utterly Dark, and has co-authored many popular books for younger readers with the illustrator Sarah McIntyre. Mortal Engines was adapted for the screen in 2018.

Carnegie Medal-winning author Philip Reeve

The talk will take place online on Thursday 25th May at 11am and will cover Philip’s career and novels, and his experience of Film. Philip has always been inspired by cinema. As well as Mortal Engines being adapted for screen by Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens and Peter Jackson, Philip has also written and directed his own 30-minute short film Gwenevere which will be screened for free in the Central Hall of Northampton Museum and Art Gallery as part of the festival in the June half term.

Members of Northamptonshire Children’s Book Group will be contacted with information on how to sign up. Anyone else who would like to take part can buy a Gold Pass for Northampton Film Festival 2023 for £45 which also entitles them to free tickets for the NFF 2023 Roadshow screenings in March across Northants (12A certificate), all NFF 2023 short and feature length film screenings (various certificates) at Northampton Filmhouse, and exclusive invitations to various events across the festival, including the Awards Ceremony on 1st June at the Royal Theatre, subject to availability.

There are also some free passes available to those experiencing financial hardship who should contact Northampton Film Festival for more information.

Screening tickets and passes can be bought from https://northamptonfilmfestival.eventive.org