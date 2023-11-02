More than £50,000 given to Northamptonshire youth projects and road safety initiatives

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The grants are available for any non-profit organisation within the county to help support the delivery of projects that directly link with the priorities set out in the Commissioner’s Police, Fire and Crime Plan.

Three of the thirteen projects are working with young people, diverting them away from knife crime, getting them more active and supporting youth engagement in the community.

Northamptonshire’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Stephen Mold said: “I am always pleased to see applications from organisations that are youth-based and offer facilities and activities that steer young people away from crime and get them more involved in the community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Parking buddy signage outside a Northamptonshire school

“I’m looking forward to seeing these projects develop and visiting some of them so I can see and hear first-hand the impact that they are having in these communities.”

The remaining ten projects have been secured to improve road safety, reduce speeding and target parking and motoring issues often found around schools.

The PFCC is committed to improving road safety and through the Northamptonshire Safer Roads Alliance, a countywide partnership working to make roads safer and reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on the county’s roads.

The Commissioner added: “Local road safety issues are often raised when I am speaking with residents across Northamptonshire. Investing in mechanisms that manage speed, target anti-social, inconsiderate and unlawful road use and educate and support communities to effectively combat road related issues are an important part of my plans to keep the county’s roads safe.”

Brackley Play and Activity Day

The following groups have all received funding since April 2023:

Springs Family Centre have set up a recording studio where young people between the ages of 11 and 25 can express themselves through music, whilst tackling issues that might lead them to criminal activity.

Weedon Football Club have registered their first girl’s football team and have purchased kit, training equipment and footballs to get them started. This project is supporting young women, giving them a focus to help them make positive life choices in the future.

South Northants Youth Engagement supports youth activities in South Northamptonshire for 9 – 15 year-olds. Funding was secured for a community event for young people in Brackley Town. The Brackley Play and Activity Day was a free event that promoted positive life choices, provided wellbeing and inclusion information and supported the Commissioner’s early intervention priority.

Grange Park Parish Council, Little Harrowden Parish Council, Irchester Parish Council, Walgrave Parish Council, Chapel Brampton Parish Council, Holcot Parish Council, Roade Parish Council and Higham Ferrers Town Council have all received funding for vehicle activated signs and speed indicator signs.

Lilford Wigsthorpe Thorpe Achurch Parish Council received funding to install traffic calming gates and Rushden Primary Academy improved road safety around the school with signage, parking buddies and posters designed by the pupils.