“More than just a charity shop” - official celebrations for The Lewis Foundation outlet

The Mayor of Northampton, local business owners and loyal supporters gathered to mark the official opening of The Lewis Foundation’s Shop, which sells exclusively new, branded items at low prices – all surplus and unwanted stock donated by businesses.

The charity – which provides free gift packs to adults undergoing cancer treatment in 17 hospitals across the Midlands – launched its pioneering outlet in Grosvenor Shopping Northampton in July 2023 as a way of raising funds while reducing waste from local retailers, manufacturers and warehouses.

Guests at the celebratory event heard from charity founders Lorraine and Lee Lewis as they shared the rationale and journey behind the new venture, and how an incredible £10,000 in profits so far have been ploughed back into The Lewis Foundation.

Guests of the celebrations enjoyed a tour of The Lewis Foundation Outlet

Lorraine, CEO of The Lewis Foundation said: “It has been quite the ride getting to this point and today was one big celebration to bring together some of our most devoted supporters – without them none of this would be possible.

“It’s been no easy feat to create a charity shop that’s so different from others, and to be leading the way with a unique concept that means businesses can be more sustainable whilst giving back to their local community at the same time. It’s an eco-friendly, community-focused concept which everyone has welcomed, about creating opportunities for a wide range of volunteers and bringing businesses together for a shared cause.

“We have managed to make it a success in a matter of months which means we no longer have to rely solely on funding. We’ve even had other shopping centres in neighbouring counties approach us about opening more stores, so we know our idea works and we hope to replicate it elsewhere very soon.”

Special thanks was given to Amazon retailer Stephenson’s Online who have been donating excess stock to The Lewis Foundation since 2018. There was also recognition for Mannol UK, West Northamptonshire Social Enterprise Towns (WSNET), Entertainer, Finn & Co Hairdressers, Body Shop and Boots.

Phil Murphy, head of property and transactions at Evolve Estates, which owns and manages the centre, said: “This original concept is a significant opportunity for The Lewis Foundation to raise much-needed funds for cancer patients and their families across the region. Being located in Grosvenor Northampton gives the charity a prominent position alongside national brands including Primark, Next and the Body Shop. We wish the charity all the best and hope the community supports the store.”

Trudi Daurie, Retail Manager at Northgate School Arts College - a special secondary school for pupils aged 11-18, incorporating The Bee Hive, Sweet Bee and The Place to Bee said: “It’s wonderful for our students to be part of something so special. They gain experience restocking the shelves, pricing the products and serving customers, which allows them to build their confidence and gain important vocational skills. We are so grateful to The Lewis Foundation for giving them this opportunity.”

To donate surplus stock to The Lewis Foundation, email: [email protected].